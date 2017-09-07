Gauri Lankesh Murder: It’s time to protest

MUMBAI:On an expected note, Mumbaikars joined the country to denounce the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bangalore on Tuesday.
According to the sources, at the sea-facing amphitheatre near the Carter Road Promenade in Bandra, a group of peace and human rights activists assembled to protest the murder which they said was an attempt to silence dissent. “You cannot silence the truth by silencing voices of dissent,” pointed out activist Geeta Menon. “How many voices can you silence?” she defiantly asked.
Holding placards and chanting slogans such as “We want azaadi from Hindutva and RSS”, the activists slammed the Modi-led government at the Centre for failing to punish the alleged murderers of rationalists such as Govind Pansare and author Kalburgi, which has encouraged Hindutva fanatics to kill those who oppose their ideology .
On the other side of the coin, actor and activist Shabana Azmi, holding a placard carrying a couplet of her Urdu poet father Kaifi Azmi articulating the feelings of those who are silenced, said there was a pattern to the Gauri Lankesh murder.”These people are being silenced because of their ideology and progressive thinking. But we will not be cowed down. We will keep speaking out. We are proud of our country and this will not be allowed for long. Yeh ab bardasht se bahar hai (this cannot be tolerated),” she said.