Gauri Lankesh murder was precise

Bengaluru: First the question: Did Gauri Lankesh’s killer visit her place thrice before attacking her? According to the sources in the Special Investigative Team (SIT), they are of the view that the killer had been conducting a reconnoitre before the journalist reached her home. According the details uncovered by the police, the suspect, aged 35 years, was on a two-wheeler and wore a white shirt and trousers. This image was caught in some of the CCTV cameras in the locality as well two cameras installed in Gauri’s home.

Point to be noted here is that these crucial images were caught with the help of two of Gauri’s CCTV cameras. The forensic experts are piecing it together for better clarity. In the video footage, the man was seen to be arriving near Gauri’s house and went ahead a few meters and then turned the bike around. This is around 10 to 15 feet from Gauri’s gate.

The suspect was said to be lurking near Gauri’s house twice in the evening. The suspect iarrived on his bike and looked at Gauri’s house for the first time around 3.27pm. This may sound too true to be precise but initial signs are that he was wearing a black helmet throughout the incident. Later at 7.15pm, the suspect returned again, went through the same motion of watching the gate and drove away straight, this time into a small lane ahead without turning back. The third time the suspect visited the place he was seen with a black sling bag, reportedly, carrying the murder weapon.

According to the theory, the killer then visited her house around half-an-hour before Gauri had reached her place. The investigations revealed that four rounds were fired at her. The first bullet hit Gauri on her back, the shooter then shot three more rounds, one missed Gauri and the bullet was lodged on the wall, the two other shots hit Gauri in her lungs and one other pierced through her.

Gauri’s friends, acquaintances, including the people who have spoken to Gauri, in the last few months, were also interrogated.