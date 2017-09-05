Gautam Gambhir does it again! Will sponsor education of slain officer’s daughter

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir today again proved that apart from being a great cricketer he is a very humble and kind hearted person as well. Gambhir has in several previous occasions helped the needy children.

Previously Former India skipper Gautam Gambhir had pledged to bear the full expenses of the children of 25 CRPF personnel killed in an ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s south Sukma area few months back.

And now he has announced that he will help educate “for lifetime” the daughter of slain Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Abdul Rashid.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rashid was killed by militants in Anantnag town on August 28. The picture of his seven-year-old Zohra wailing after his death has come to represent the tragedy faced by Kashmir’s children.

Gambhir said on his Twitter handle: “Zohra, plz don’t let those tears fall as I doubt even Mother Earth can take the weight of your pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad.

“Zohra… I’ll help you to wake up to live ur dreams. Will support your education for lifetime #daughterofIndia.”

Rashid was shot and rushed to a hospital in Anantnag and then shifted to an Army Hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries.