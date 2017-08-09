Gautam Gambhir rates this batsman over Kohli in Test cricket!

Mumbai: Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir today heaped praise on the top order batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and said that when it comes to Test cricket then the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are even less consistent than him.

He further stated: “We don’t give too much importance to Test cricket, and that is the reason. It is all about white-ball cricket and what people do in ODIs and T20s. But yes, when it comes to red-ball cricket, he is right at the top. Maybe far more consistent than Kohli or Dhawan.

KKR skipper further mentioned that just playing one format helps Pujara focus on red-ball cricket.

“Look, one thing which is really important to note is that he’s playing only one form of the game. He can actually keep his mind pretty stable while playing and preparing only for five-day cricket. Had he been playing One-Dayers and T20Is as well, it would’ve been much more difficult for him, because sometimes you have to change your mindset.