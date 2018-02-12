Gear up for this entertaining VLOG!

Lucknow: At the time when there are several film makers coming to Uttar Pradesh and promoting their films, Lucknow people will get to see a new treat through a Vlog that will be focussing on the life of a girl who has big ambitions and the role will be essayed by Sharneet Kaur.

This vlog will be made under the banner of Vipin Priyanka production and the focus will be on the youth as the makers of the vlog think that this will be a hit among the teenagers of the society.

As per the information shared by the maker Vipin, there was audition taken of more than 50 girls before choosing Shareet Kaur for the role as the role required diversified talent. Sharneet is known to have a good work profile and sings pretty well.

Muzzammil Rehman will be the assistant director of this vlog and he will be seen creating impact in this project as well. Shooting of this project has begun and the makers are looking forward to provide good platform for the youngsters and entertain audience.