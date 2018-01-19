German beer sales see a steep fall in 2017

As per an industry estimate published, German brewers have seen a steep fall in beer sales in 2017 and The German Brewers’ Association recorded a two-percent annual decline in sales to a total of 94 million hectoliters.

Not only this, it attributed the negative development to a combination of rainy weather in Germany during the summer and autumn, which kept visitors away from the country’s traditional beer gardens, and a fall in international exports.

Nevertheless, the industry body expressed cautious optimism about the future of brewing in Germany. “The number of breweries in Germany and the diversity of beers will continue to grow in the next years, not least thanks to the craft-movement,” said Association president Joerg Lehmann in a statement.

The brewing industry magazine “Inside” questioned, however, whether low unit prices currently offered in German retail could be offered by producers in light of growing commercial pressure on their operations.