Get Free PlayStation Plus Games For March 2018 details here!

If you are a PlayStation Plus fan then this month might turn out to be one of your favourites as few of greatest PS4 exclusives ever made is free this March.

Not many would resist themselves from downloading it whether or not you’re brave or skilled enough to actually play it for long and enjoy PlayStation Plus.

Bloodborne is one of favorite games of all time and probably one of the best video games ever made. And it’s free this March for PS+ subscribers.

Developer From Software is best known for its Dark Souls series. Bloodborne is similar to the Souls games, but it trades the Medieval fantasy setting for a Gothic horror setting, replete with werewolves and Cthulhu terrors.