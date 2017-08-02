Get ready for free kitchens in UP

Saharanpur: It’s almost done and dusted that UP is going to set up kitchens on the lines of ‘Amma canteens’ in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The main objective behind this move is to ensure that the poor can get “at least one dignified meal” on a daily basis.

The first of its kind, labelled “Prabhu ki Rasoi,” will be inaugurated in Saharanpur on August 9 and will feed around 300 poor people with no price involved.

To make sure that it is a success, civil society and industry are being mobilised.

As a matter of fact, businessmen have been asked to consider pitching in to feed the poor and the initial signs are encouraging.

Pardaphash has learned that Class 1 officers of Saharanpur have pledged Rs 2,100 each when it comes to covering the cost of running the kitchen for the initial month.

In the starting, a meal of rice, vegetables and dal will be served from noon to 2 pm daily.