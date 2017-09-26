Get ready for more surgical strikes

New Delhi: Surgical strikes were conducted in order to send a message to the adversary and if required these can be repeated. This was said by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat.

“The strikes were meant to send a message. They have understood and these things will follow if required.” He also went on to add that the army was fortunate that there were no casualties during the two precision strikes in Myanmar targeting terrorists in 2015 and then crossing the Line of Control to damage terror launchpads last year in September. “I assure you we will never let you down.. and people can count on us,” he said.

“We must remember everyone.. some are not fortunate enough to return.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the event to journalists he said, “Terrorists will keep coming, we are ready will bury them two feet under the ground.”

General Rawat said there is no peace time for forces as such period should be utilised to preparing in case of war.

Former Army Chief Gen (retd) Dalibir Suhag who was at the helm of affairs at the time of both surgical strikes was also present. He also reiterated that soldiers coming back safe is the biggest concern in such actions. “We had confidence in them.. and meeting them after after the success was a great feeling,” he said.