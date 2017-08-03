Lucknow: Get ready for the UP government recruitment spree in the coming days especially with identification of vacant posts being done.

According to officials, all departmental heads have been asked to send request for recruitment to the state public service commission (PSC).

This is important because the process of recruitment itself takes two years and any delay on the part of departmental heads can increase this time frame even more.

The Department of Personnel had issued directions to all departments in 2014 for sending requests for recruitment to vacant posts.