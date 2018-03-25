Getting an overwhelming response is humbling: Raid Director

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta who recently came up with his directorial venture ‘Raid’ said that getting an overwhelming response for the movie is heartening, humbling and energizing and that his superheroes are real people, they do not fly. Expressing hid happiness after the excellent response of people for ‘Raid’, the director went on to say: "Numbers do matter, it is a business after all. The producer is putting in money, while the unit puts in their heart and…

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta who recently came up with his directorial venture ‘Raid’ said that getting an overwhelming response for the movie is heartening, humbling and energizing and that his superheroes are real people, they do not fly.

Expressing hid happiness after the excellent response of people for ‘Raid’, the director went on to say: “Numbers do matter, it is a business after all. The producer is putting in money, while the unit puts in their heart and soul into the project. To make more films, one needs money. When a producer reaps profits, it is good for the industry.”

It has been 10 years since Gupta’s directorial debut Aamir, starring Rajeev Khandelwal, hit screens. He followed it up with the critically-acclaimed No One Killed Jessica (2011), which featured Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan.

Talking about his film-making journey in the industry, Raj kumar Gupta added: “I am happy that I have got a chance to make such films. I am fascinated by the extraordinary stories of ordinary people. My superheroes are real people, they don’t fly. But it does not mean that I will not direct an imaginary story. If I connect with the plot-line, I’ll do it. It must have a soul.”