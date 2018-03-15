Giriraj sparks controversy with his ‘Araria’ statement

Following to the Araria seat loss in the Lok Sabha bypolls, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the district will become "a hub of terror". Singh said Araria in Bihar was not only a border area close to Nepal and Bangladesh, but has also given birth to "radical thinking". "This is not only a threat to Bihar but also to the country. It will be a hub of terror," Singh, who is Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small…

Following to the Araria seat loss in the Lok Sabha bypolls, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the district will become “a hub of terror”.

Singh said Araria in Bihar was not only a border area close to Nepal and Bangladesh, but has also given birth to “radical thinking”.

“This is not only a threat to Bihar but also to the country. It will be a hub of terror,” Singh, who is Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said.

Singh is known for making controversial remarks even in the past. In the bye-election to the Araria seat, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) dealt a blow to the ruling BJP-Janata Dal-United coalition with its candidate Sarfaraz Alam defeating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pradeep Kumar Singh by over 60,000 votes.