Glad about type of reaction we are getting for the film: Rajkummar on ‘Omerta’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Omerta’, said that he is glad about the type of reaction they are getting for the film and that it was really a tuff film for them to make.

While talking about the reaction of people after watching the trailer of the movie, the actor went on to say: “I think it got a great response. I feel it’s a one-of-its-kind and a very unique film. It was a very tough film for us to make, but I am glad about the kind of reactions we are getting for the film.”

Rajkummar has won a National Award and several other honours in the past.

Asked which one is closest to his heart, he said: “So many awards were special. I can’t say this award was better or that award was better for me.

“But of course, the Asia Pacific Screen Award that I got for Best Actor, where there were films from more than 70 countries… I saw some brilliant performances there, I think that was a huge honour, and apart from that, Filmfare Award, Screen Award and so many other awards were special.”

Rajkummar had won the Asia Pacific Screen Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in “Newton”.

The actor is now working with Kangana Ranaut in Ekta Kapoor’s “Mental Hai Kya?”.

“We haven’t started shooting yet, but I really like Kangana. We have done a film called ‘Queen’ together and it is cult, so I am looking forward to start shooting for the new film with her.”

Rajkummar is also working with Shraddha Kapoor in horror comedy “Stree”, for which the team is finishing the final schedule.

“It is shaping up pretty well and I am very excited for the release now,” he said, adding that his experience of working with the “hardworking and dedicated” Shraddha has been “very good”.