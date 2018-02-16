Google ‘view image’ button vanishes from search results

SAN FRANCISCO: What can be said to be a decision taken to control the lifting of copyrighted images from its platform, Google has removed the “view image” button from its image search results.

Google SearchLiaison tweeted: “Today we’re launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites. “This will include removing the View Image button. The Visit button remains, so users can see images in the context of the webpages they’re on.”

The change is seen as part of Google’s partnering with stock photo provider Getty Images. Google last week signed a multi-year global licensing deal with Getty Images, allowing it to use Getty’s content within its various products and services.

According to a report in The Verge, Google will make copyright attribution and disclaimers more prominent in image search results. “The change is essentially meant to frustrate users. Google has long been under fire from photographers and publishers who felt that image search allowed people to steal their pictures, and the removal of the view image button is one of many changes being made in response,” the report said.

Now, users have to wait for a website to load and then scroll through it to find the image.