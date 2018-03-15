Gorakhpur and Phulpur loss in bypolls paving path for ‘mahagathbandhan’?

Results of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls are sufficient enough to showcase the wrath that BJP has faced in these recent times losing four out of the five Lok Sabha seats and can be seen as a fruitful chance of a 'mahagathbandhan' of anti-BJP parties ahead of the 2019 general elections. Defeat in the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections is a big shock for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they lost the crucial seats of…

Results of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls are sufficient enough to showcase the wrath that BJP has faced in these recent times losing four out of the five Lok Sabha seats and can be seen as a fruitful chance of a ‘mahagathbandhan’ of anti-BJP parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Defeat in the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections is a big shock for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they lost the crucial seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh. Particularly, key trouble for the BJP was the fact that seats e clinched by the BSP-Samajwadi Party partnership which was hardly taken on a serious note by the big stalwarts.

After comprehensive domination in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections previous year, the BJP didn’t expected this severe loss that too in the most crucial seats in which they had a stronghold. Notably, Gorakhpur was previously held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had held the Phulpur seat.

BSP supremo Mayawati had previously declared her party’s backing for SP candidates in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur in return for the SP’s support for her party’s candidate in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections and this move has resulted in a major drift in the result outcome.

In Gorakhpur seat, the BJP lost to the SP by a margin of 21,961 votes as their candidate Pravin Kumar Nishad got 456,437 more votes than BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla, who got secured 434,476 votes. In the Phulpur constituency, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP candidate Kaushalendra Singh by a margin of 59,613 votes. Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel got 342,796 votes, while the BJP candidate Kaushalendra Singh secured 283,183.

Subsequent to the defeat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned that the outcome of the Uttar Pradesh 2018 bypolls was due to “over-confidence and the inability to understand the understanding between SP and BSP” which lead to an unexpected defeat.

By- Gaurav Chhabra