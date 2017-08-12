Gorakhpur hospital deaths is a massacre, declares Kailash Satyarthi

LUCKNOW: Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi is quite angry at the death of 30 children in more than two days in Gorakhpur’s BRDM College’s hospital because of alleged lack of oxygen.

According to Satyarthi, it was not a tragedy but a clear case of massacre.

He tore into the UP government saying “is this what 70 years of freedom means for our children?”

Satyarthi also appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for decisive intervention, which can play a pivotal role in correcting years of corrupt medical system of Uttar Pradesh to prevent such cases.

Meanwhile, CM has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the case and assured tough action against those who were involved in the alleged shortage of oxygen supply in the hospital.