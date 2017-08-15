Gorakhpur Shame: Pushpa sales say supply never stopped

Gorakhpur: Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd, the company which is feeling the heat over disruption in liquid oxygen supply at BRD hospital has announced that there was no disruption in the supply despite outstanding dues of Rs 69 lakh.

Speaking for the first time over the incident which claimed 30 lives on August 10 and 11, the company said the college was heavily reliant on liquid oxygen supply which was a contract violation.

Company also disclosed that one consignment generally lasts for a period of six days and the hospital sends a requisition two-three days in advance.

According to an internal note regarding oxygen demand, a minimum of 350-400 jumbo oxygen cylinders should be there at every moment as there is liquid oxygen shortage.

But hospital administration has admitted that there were just 57 cylinders in hospital’s stock on August 10 night.