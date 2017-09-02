Gorakhpur tragedy: Dr Kafeel Khan arrested

Gorakhpur: UP STF today arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Gorakhpur in linkage with the BRD Medical College tragedy that causes deaths of scores of children.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Khan made headlines few days after the tragedy surfaced for his quick responsiveness.

However, later on in the piece, it came into light that Khan was involved in stealing of oxygen cylinders from the hospital for his private clinic.

Once this allegations came into the fray, Dr Khan who happened to be the nodal officer of BRD Medical College’s Department of Pediatrics was removed from all hospital duties.

Allegations are that Dr Kafeel Khan, in cahoots with former principal of BRD Medical College, Dr Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla, are responsible for the death of 68 patients.

Earlier yesterday, a court in Gorakhpur issued non-bailable warrants against seven people including Dr Khan.

The development came a day after the former principal of the college Dr Rajiv Mishra and his medico-wife Purnima Shukla were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Point to be noted here is that Additional sessions judge Shivanand Singh issued the NBW against seven of the nine people named in the FIR, investigating officer C Abhishek Singh said.

Apart from Dr Khan, warrants were issued against anstheist Dr Satish, pharmasist Gajanan Jaiswal, accountant Sudhir Pandey, assistant clerk Sanjay Kumar Tripathi and gas suppliers Uday Pratap Singh and Manish Bhandari.

Khan, who was the nodal officer, has already been removed from the post.

Following the deaths, mostly of infants, cases were registered under various sections of the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Medical Council Act against nine people, including the doctor couple.

Another significant thing to note of is that the Allahabad High Court yesterday sought a “detailed report” on the infrastructure and medical facilities at Gorakhpurs BRD Medical College.

It directed the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to personally visit the medical college hospital and file a report along with photographs of various wards.