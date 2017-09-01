Gorakhpur Tragedy: Dr Mishra and his wife sent in 14-day judicial custody

Gorakhpur: As the things start rolling at a much greater pace, not much of a surprise that the main accused in Gorakhpur BRD Medical College tragedy, Dr Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla, were produced in Gorakhpur court which sent them under 14-day judicial custody.

Coming to the foreground, it is worthwhile pointing that both of them were arrested on Tuesday from Kanpur by the Special Task Force (STF). They were brought to Gorakhpur on Wednesday and produced before the court on Thursday.

At the time of interrogation by STF and Gorakhpur Police, the doctor couple broke down plenty of times. When grilled, it has come into the light that Dr Mishra feigned ignorance regarding the oxygen supply shortage on the pretext that he was in Rishikesh for official work.

If sources are to be believed, the couple broke down in tears when the police charged that they did not allow payment of oxygen gas supplier Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd, allegedly because of their demand for hefty commission. Dr Mishra evaded direct questions on not making payment despite having sufficient funds. “I am innocent and being made scapegoat,” was his reply to the investigating police officers.

Point to be noted here is that 31 children had died on August 10 and 11 when the oxygen supplier to the hospital had snapped supply over unpaid bills. Straight after this, UP government called for a probe and then after Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar submitted his report, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered FIRs against those guilty.

In the initial stage, FIRs were first lodged at Hazratganj police station against nine accused, including Dr Mishra and his wife, and later in Gorakhpur. Dr Mishra and his wife Purnima were arrested on Tuesday from Kanpur while seven other accused in the case are still on the run.