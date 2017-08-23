Gorakhpur tragedy: FIRs against doctors, staffers

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered FIRs to be registered against doctors and officials of BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. There is also going to be FIR on the supplier of liquid oxygen on the basis of a report submitted by chief secretary Rajiv Kumar following his investigation into the turn of events that causes death of 30 kids in 48 hours at Nehru hospital of the college.

Apart from the FIR, the government also ordered the transfer of additional chief secretary, medical education, Anita Bhatanagr Jain to the post of DG, training. Rajnish Dubey, who heads the revenue department, is going to take her place. Dubey has been handed over the additional charge of medical education.

However, there was no action against DG medical education, K K Gupta.

One of the most interesting aspect in the whole incident is that the report is silent on the role of medical education minister Ashutosh Tandon.

Although the FIRs were yet to be lodged till midnight yesterday, there is every likelihood that suspended principal of BRD College, Dr Rajiv Mishra and the liquid oxygen supplier from Lucknow were likely to be booked.

While Mishra and the oxygen supplier would be booked for the charges of negligence and corruption, former nodal officer of encephalitis ward Dr Kafeel Khan would face action for private practice.

The chief secretary submitted his report in the afternoon to chief minister.

According to the sources, the report has also recommended medical education minister Tandon to inspect the medical colleges and address the grievances and take remedial steps.

Report also stressed the requirement for long and short-term measures when it comes to improving the ailing medical system in the state.

After getting the report, Yogi said the guilty should not be spared and criminal cases be filed against them.

He had earlier announced those guilty would be handed over ‘exemplary punishment’.