Government cancels subsidy for Haj Pilgrims

Centre has decided to end Haj subsidy as part of policy to ’empower minorities without appeasement’ and now it will not be provided to the Haj pilgrims.

Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday confirmed that the Haj subsidy has been withdrawn. “This is part of our policy to empower minorities with dignity and without appeasement,” Naqvi told reporters.

A policy to withdraw the Haj subsidy had been drafted in light of a 2012 Supreme Court order asking the Centre to abolish it gradually by 2022. The government will offer air and waterways option for the pilgrims as cost will go up.