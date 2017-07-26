Govt approves Rs 200 cr grant for flood-hit Assam

In order to get the highways repaired that got damaged due to heavy rains in Assam, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today announced grant of Rs 200 crore as first installment for National Highways.

Gadkari further mentioned that if required, further financial assistance will be given after a final report is submitted by an expert-team of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The expert-team has been dispatched for on-the-spot assessment of the damage and is expected to submit its report within a week. The Minister’s announcement came after Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called on him for a review of the situation following damage to National Highways in the state.

However, government official also mentioned that another Rs 400 crore has been sanctioned for dredging work in the Brahmaputra River to commence from September with the help of six dredgers.