Govt directs internet majors to remove ‘Blue Whale challenge’ links

The cyber experts today stated that the government needs to come up with more innovative strategies to deal with such suicidal games like ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ and their remarks came after welcoming the decision of Government of India’s direction to social media giants Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Instagram, Microsoft and Whatsapp to delete the links of online dangerous game ‘Blue Whale Challenge’.

Appreciating the efforts by the Government of India, cyber expert Pawan Duggal went on to say: “The recent move of the GOI comes in an appropriate time. It is a right step in the right direction ….it has been good beginning but the Government need to come up with more innovative strategies to deal with these self harm games. The GOI could come up with rules and regulation under Section 79 of Information and technology….to ensure there is no propagation of such negative and self harm games.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another cyber expert Prashant Mali said the direction came late but it is definitely a “good step”. “This should be welcomed with a good head. It came late but it is a good step by the government of India. I want to suggest that India should have a gaming regulator….so that they can stop where they are instigating the gamer to do things like raping a person, or killing itself.”