Govt. has signed work contracts for projects valued at Rs 850,000 crore: Gadkari

New Delhi: Laying emphasis on recent government projects, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today stated that government has signed work contracts for projects valued at Rs 850,000 crore for shipping, roads, water resources and ports in the coming years.

While addressing people at an industry summit on ‘The Emerging New Growth Paradigm’, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gadkari went on to say: “The Central government plans to develop 2 lakh km of highways and 12 expressways across the country with the help of state governments.”

Gadkari said the target would be 40 km per day in 2018-19, noting that progress in the road sector was growing at 28 km per day in this fiscal.

“Our government has signed work contracts for projects valued at Rs 850,000 crore for roads, ports, shipping, water resources in the coming years,” Gadkari told top executives of India Inc at the day-long event.

In Karnataka’s context, the minister said work on a new highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore commenced on Saturday, and work on the Rs 16,000 crore expressway project between Bengaluru and Chennai is expected to start in early April.

For developing the Karwar port in Karnataka, the minister said the Central government would spend Rs 3,000 crore on its projects if the state government agreed to give the required land.