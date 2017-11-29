Govt to provide interest-free loans worth Rs 2,000 cr for IITs

New Delhi: Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar today declared that the government would provide Rs 2,000 crore interest-free loans to six institutions to encourage research in higher education institutions.
“Happy to inform that today Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) Board would be approving Rs 2,000 crore interest-free loans for six institutions towards research, academic and infra projects,” the Minister said in a tweet.
The six institutions which would receive the loan include IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and CSE, National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal.