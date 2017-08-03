Great Chinese Saga is not stopping

China is in no mood to buzz with regard to its claim over the disputed region by citing a 2006 document. According to this document, both India and China agreed on the boundary alignment in the Sikkim where the stand off between the two armies is taking place.

In a 15-page document, there is a statement of Chinese foreign ministry that the number of Indian troops in Doka La since the starting of the crisis had dip significantly from 270 to 40.

However, India is denying any such developments.

China, which earlier said there would be no conversation with India, until and unless Indian troops leave has given hint that both countries were in touch to resolve the dragging dispute on the Sikkim section of the border.