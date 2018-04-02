Great pleasure to partner with lodha Group: Akshay on being face of real estate

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar who was last seen in his blockbuster movie ‘Padman’, said on being face of real estate Company that it gives him great pleasure to partner with lodha Group, which is changing the way people are living today. According to the information given through a statement, the company on Monday also released a global advertising campaign "Come home to the best, Come Home to lodha", which was shot at actual locations of lodha projects, and features…

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar who was last seen in his blockbuster movie ‘Padman’, said on being face of real estate Company that it gives him great pleasure to partner with lodha Group, which is changing the way people are living today.

According to the information given through a statement, the company on Monday also released a global advertising campaign “Come home to the best, Come Home to lodha”, which was shot at actual locations of lodha projects, and features Akshay.

Expressing his thoughts on being the face of real estate company, Akshay went on to say: “It gives me great pleasure to partner with lodha Group, which is changing the way people are living in India today. The brand has worked relentlessly since the last three decades to bring luxury and highest quality of services, irrespective of the price.”

The actor will be seen in a series of ad films under its umbrella campaign, which will run for two months in India and in international markets.

Abhishek lodha, Managing Director and CEO, lodha Group stated: “It is a moment of great satisfaction to on-board Akshay Kumar as our group’s brand ambassador. His values of trustworthiness and the passion for fulfilling dreams are an extension of our core vision of building a better life, which makes this partnership a substantial one.”