Green signal for Padmavati

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) today took a decision to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati a U/A certificate and gave suggestion to the director to change the film’s title to Padmavat.

The movie has been embroiled in one controversy after another and the former royals of Jaipur are calling for a complete ban on the movie, stating that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film shows Rani Padmini in a bad light.

According to a release issued by the CBFC, the board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 which decided to give the film a U/A certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film’s title on the basis the attributed material/creative source”. The meeting took place in the presence of CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi and was also attended by regular examining committee members, along with other censor board officials.