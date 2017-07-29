Green tea reduces fat and improves your memory: Study

If you are among those who face various health related problems then start drinking green tea as it is an effective drink which solves all health related problems including obesity. According to the study, green tea is loaded with ingredients that can reduce high-fat and high-fructose (HFFD)-induced insulin resistance and also improves memory.

The researchers performed an experiment on mice which proved that green tea consists of EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate) that is the most abundant catechin and is biologically active component which helps in reducing high-fat and high-fructose (HFFD)-induced insulin resistance and cognitive impairment.

Talking about the consumption of green tea one of the experts said, “Green tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water and is grown in at least 30 countries.”

The experts also went on to say: “The ancient habit of drinking green tea may be a more acceptable alternative to medicine when it comes to combating obesity, insulin resistance and memory impairment.”