Grenade blast near police station kills militant

A former Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed and a policeman injured in a grenade blast near police station in Tral township of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

As per police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when a burqa clad person came out from police station and was stopped by sentry. During this somebody threw a grenade towards police station in a bid to take out the burqa clad militant under custody. The incident left militant dead and a policeman was also injured.

The injured policeman was shifted to hospital for treatment. The slain militant was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan alias Haroon son of Ghulam Muhammad of Wagad hamlet in Tral.

Mushtaq along with his two associates were arrested by government forces at Sopore on January 9.