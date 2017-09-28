Gujarat CM to Rahul Gandhi: You have no credible local leaders

Vadodara: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is of the opinion that the Congress has no “credible” local leaders so it is relying heavily on Rahul Gandhi for campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls.

Rupani also posed wide array of queries to Rahul Gandhi who is currently touring the state, where assembly polls are due by the year-end.

“His (Gandhi’s) visit (to Gujarat) is an admission that the Congress has no credible local leadership. Had they been strong and visible, he would not have had to come here,” Rupani said yesterday.

“The Congress has no issues to raise and no (state) leader who could go to people and talk to them about important matters,” he said.

“The delay in permission led to millions of cusec of the Narmada water flowing into the sea without being used,” he said.

On an expected note, he blamed the Congress for unemployment in the country and maintained this was a result of “mismanagement” by the UPA government which was in power from 2004 to 2014.