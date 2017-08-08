Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election Result Live update: Ahmed Patel win the battle, say souces

The Election Commission today after watching video recordings of the voting, came to decision to disqualify the two Congress MLAs for having violated poll code in Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election. According to the sources from the Congress, Ahmad Patel has won the seat and the celebrations are on.

The Congress protested vociferously seeking cancellation of those votes and a clutch of senior Congress leaders visited the EC office in Delhi.

The BJP too had its leaders visiting the EC office contesting Congress’ version of the event. After a day long drama, the counting is now underway.