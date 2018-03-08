Gun-control bill passed in Florida by lawmakers

TALLAHASSEE: The Republican-controlled Legislature passed Wednesday night major gun-control measures while also agreeing to arm some teachers and other school staff. The gun and school-safety bill was approved in response to the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 students and faculty dead. After more than seven hours of emotional debate that hit the sensitive political subjects of gun control, education and race, the House voted 67-50 in favor of the bill,…

TALLAHASSEE: The Republican-controlled Legislature passed Wednesday night major gun-control measures while also agreeing to arm some teachers and other school staff.

The gun and school-safety bill was approved in response to the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 students and faculty dead.

After more than seven hours of emotional debate that hit the sensitive political subjects of gun control, education and race, the House voted 67-50 in favor of the bill, sending it to Gov. Rick Scott.

After the vote, Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow, 18, who was killed in the attack, applauded the Legislature for approving the bill but pledged to push for more gun control.

“My precious daughter Meadow’s life was taken, and there’s nothing I can do to change that,” Pollack said. “But make no mistake, I’m a father and I’m on a mission.’’

The vote reflected the fierce divide between both major parties over the bill (SB 7026), which also sets up a “guardian” program allowing trained school employees to carry guns in schools.