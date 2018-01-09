Gunfight in Anantnag, two militants killed

According to the media reports, two militants have been gunned down in an encounter between security forces and militants in a forested area in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“Two militants have been killed so far in an anti-insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district,” an Army official said.

The details of the slain militants are yet to be ascertained. The operation is still in progress according to the army.

Earlier this week, five paramilitary personnel and two militants were killed in a gunfight triggered by the fidayeen attack by suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants on Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) training centre in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.