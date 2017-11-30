Gunfight in J&K’s Badgam district

A gunfight commenced today between the security forces and the militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district and then security forces were fired upon triggering the encounter.

Police said following specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces surrounded Futlipora village in Pakherpora area.

“As they closed in on the hiding militants, the security forces were fired upon triggering the encounter, which is now going on,” a police officer said.

Authorities have also suspended Internet services in the district to prevent spread of rumours, he said.