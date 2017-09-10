Gurgaon murder: Ryan International School does not follow any guideline

New Delhi: The initial signs are that the Ryan International tragedy in Gurugram was completely avoidable and the seven-year-old boy would still be alive had the school and the local administration followed the instructions that are being issued by the police department as well as the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to the RTI documents, filed by activist Harinder Dhingra, clearly highlights that the Gurugram Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has no record of whether buses of private schools, quite a number of times owned by influential people, were inspected for their fitness to ply, or if credentials of the drivers and conductors were verified.

It is worthwhile pointing out that the Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in a school toilet on Friday after being allegedly murdered by a bus conductor who also tried to sexually assault the boy. “It is intimated that the daily school buses inspection form is to be filled by the transport in-charge of the respective schools. These forms are to be compiled in the school itself. There is no such record available with the office,” the reply said in response to a query regarding the state of compliance of school buses as per ‘Surakshit School Vahan Policy’, which was formed based on directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2013.

And that is where the unconcern of the transport authority is further underscored by the fact that on the last hearing on July 27 of the RTI plea, which is on with the state information commission (SIC) in Chandigarh, no one from the department appeared in front of the commission and that too without notifying the body.

While it has been noticed that the school did not verify the accused’s credentials, it also tried to cover its tracks by collecting the Aadhaar card of the conductor on Friday from his house.

“Specifically for bus drivers and conductors, whether employed by the school of contracted out, access area must be limited to just the bus area, and specific instructions must be given to them on which areas are out of bound for them. It is therefore suggested that a toilet is provided in this area of clearly specified with visible though secluded access, to prevent need for such persons to enter the actual school premises,” says regulation 2.2.4 of the ‘Guidelines for Safety of Children in Schools’ of the Gurugram police.