Gurgaon school murder: Its shocking

Gurgaon: The eight-year-old murder, class 2 student of Ryan International School at Bhondsi has led to panic all around.

Parents, most of who appeared to be shocked by the whole case, said though schools in the city quite a number of times charged hefty fees from them, there was no guarantee of safety for their kids. Furthermore, two groups of parents later also staged protests at the school and at the police commissioner’s office to demand justice for the murdered boy.

Meanwhile, it has come into light that students at Ryan International School also said they were under trauma and refused to attend classes.

Parents said there was no safety for the children on the campus and every day something new and gruesome has been popping up.

“Someone was carrying a knife to school and that too in the toilet with the intention of committing a murder. This is a serious issue. Where was the school staff who are supposed to monitor the CCTV control room”, said Raj Kumar Yadav, a parent.

Parents are of the view that the school security instructions clearly state access to areas such as bus area, gym, swimming pools, sports rooms/fields, canteen, toilets was to be confined to people whose presence in the area is required.

“Loitering in such specific areas by unauthorized people should have been checked. But nothing was done and children are falling victims to such crimes,” added Sameera Satija, a resident of Sector 14 and a parent.