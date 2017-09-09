Gurgaon school murder: Its shocking

Gurgaon: The eight-year-old murder, class 2 student of Ryan International School at Bhondsi has led to panic all around.
Parents, most of who appeared to be shocked by the whole case, said though schools in the city quite a number of times charged hefty fees from them, there was no guarantee of safety for their kids. Furthermore, two groups of parents later also staged protests at the school and at the police commissioner’s office to demand justice for the murdered boy.
Meanwhile, it has come into light that students at Ryan International School also said they were under trauma and refused to attend classes.
Parents said there was no safety for the children on the campus and every day something new and gruesome has been popping up.
“Someone was carrying a knife to school and that too in the toilet with the intention of committing a murder. This is a serious issue. Where was the school staff who are supposed to monitor the CCTV control room”, said Raj Kumar Yadav, a parent.
Parents are of the view that the school security instructions clearly state access to areas such as bus area, gym, swimming pools, sports rooms/fields, canteen, toilets was to be confined to people whose presence in the area is required.
“Loitering in such specific areas by unauthorized people should have been checked. But nothing was done and children are falling victims to such crimes,” added Sameera Satija, a resident of Sector 14 and a parent.
“Can you imagine the trauma of the child? The incident could have been prevented if proper security guidelines issued by Gurgaon Police in 2014 had been enforced by the district administration”, said Ruchika Sethi Takkar, a volunteer for formulating the School safety guidelines.
Although the school authorities have said they called the police and rushed the boy to a private hospital, parents said they were angry over the lackadaisical behaviour and the negligence that led to the murder.
Parents shouted slogans to demand the registration of a case against the school management. Policemen present at the scene, however, managed to control the situation and pacify the agitators.
“We are not happy with the management of the school. Such an incident has taken place inside the school campus and the teachers are not taking any responsibility. We are furious as there is no safety and security for students,” said Shishir Kumar a parent.
The father of victim demanded that whatever has happened to his child should not happen again, and a case be registered against school authorities.