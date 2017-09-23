Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Bigg Boss Connection

CHANDIGARH: You would be surprise to know that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh used to organise a ‘Bigg Boss-like show’ in his secret cave involving couples.

As search by Haryana Police intensify in order to trace Honeypreet, who was last seen accompanying Ram Rahim in a chopper which took him to Rohtak on August 25 after being held guilty in rape case, Vishwas Gupta is of the opinion that his former wife is not Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter.

“No legal adoption was done … It is all sham,” he told reporters here.

He also claimed that Ram Rahim made six couples play a game similar to “Bigg Boss”.

“Ram Rahim made us play a game similar to ‘Bigg Boss’ in his cave. Six couples spent 28 days there,” he claimed.

Gupta apprehended that he might be killed for speaking against the Dera head whom he described as a “very powerful man even in prison”.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Fifty-year-old Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a Panchkula CBI court on August 28 and is undergoing his term in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

“There is threat to my life… I am not sure that whether I will be alive after holding a press conference,” he said.

During the press conference, Vishwas cried and left the venue weeping, claiming he was “not feeling well”.

Gupta claimed that Honeypreet was not adopted legally. “Both Ram Rahim and Honeypreet threatened me and my family on several occasions,” he claimed.

“Ram Rahim had given orders to kill me,” he further claimed.