Gurmeet Ram Rahim want the company of Honeypreet

Chandigarh: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is longing for his Honey in jail. You would be surprised to know that he appealed to the CBI court, which found him guilty, to allow his favourite caretaker to remain with him as she is also his physiotherapist and masseuse. The court refused to entertain the plea.
It is worthwhile mentioning in this regard that Haryana police too has issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet Insan after her involvement in a foiled escape plan came to light.
If official sources are to be believed, she allegedly wanted to flee with Ram Rahim after the court held him guilty of raping two former female followers. The head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect had sexual relations with Honeypreet who is his adopted daughter, the woman’s estranged husband claimed.
According to the sources, he had also requested the jail authorities to bring Honeypreet back to him. She was last seen with him on the day he was sent to jail for 20 years. IGP (law and order) Q S Chawla said Honeypreet has a passport and could be looking to leave the country.
Dalit leader Swadesh Kirad, who was lodged in a cell adjacent to Ram Rahim’s and is out now, said he saw the Baba asking himself, “What is my fault? What have I done?”
“He was broken when the court jailed him for 20 years,” Kirad told mediapersons. “He was not even able to stand. He was taken to the cell by two officials. He appears visibly upset and scared. He can be seen silently bowing his head. He was seen crying in the night.”