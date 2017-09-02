Gurmeet Ram Rahim want the company of Honeypreet

Chandigarh: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is longing for his Honey in jail. You would be surprised to know that he appealed to the CBI court, which found him guilty, to allow his favourite caretaker to remain with him as she is also his physiotherapist and masseuse. The court refused to entertain the plea.

It is worthwhile mentioning in this regard that Haryana police too has issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet Insan after her involvement in a foiled escape plan came to light.

If official sources are to be believed, she allegedly wanted to flee with Ram Rahim after the court held him guilty of raping two former female followers. The head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect had sexual relations with Honeypreet who is his adopted daughter, the woman’s estranged husband claimed.

The sect had denied the charges. Point to be noted here is that after Ram Rahim was convicted, the “father-daughter” had requested the court to allow them to live together. Honeypreet moved an application through her lawyer while the self-styled godman filed a petition. The court, however, threw out the requests.

Cops, though, gave them a permission to fly together to Rohtak from the court and also share a police guesthouse in Sunaira Jail. Images on social media showed them sharing chocolates in the chopper. After the incident sparked outrage, the “guru of bling” was moved to an ordinary cell.

Ram Rahim’s conviction has caused quite a bit of fury with about three dozen people being killed and hundreds injured. The burly, bearded sect leader who has scripted and starred in his own films, claims to have millions of followers in Haryana and Punjab.

The significant factor here is that Singh did not ask any of his family members, including his wife, son and biological daughters, to stay with him. But as Honeypreet has gone into hiding, the guru is spending sleepless nights.

According to the sources, he had also requested the jail authorities to bring Honeypreet back to him. She was last seen with him on the day he was sent to jail for 20 years. IGP (law and order) Q S Chawla said Honeypreet has a passport and could be looking to leave the country.

Dalit leader Swadesh Kirad, who was lodged in a cell adjacent to Ram Rahim’s and is out now, said he saw the Baba asking himself, “What is my fault? What have I done?”

“He was broken when the court jailed him for 20 years,” Kirad told mediapersons. “He was not even able to stand. He was taken to the cell by two officials. He appears visibly upset and scared. He can be seen silently bowing his head. He was seen crying in the night.”