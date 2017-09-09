Gurugram school murder: Violent protests outside the Ryan International School

GURUGRAM: Parents today carried out violent protests outside the Ryan International School over the brutal murder of a seven-year-old student asking for arrest of the culprits and strict action against the school management.

Pradhuman was found dead yesterday in the washroom with his throat slit. A knife, presumably the murder weapon, was found near the body and the allegation is on a school staffer. An angry mob on Saturday broke the lock of the school’s main gate. Nobody from either the local administration or the Manohar Lal Khattar government was available for comment.

The principal of the school in Bhondsi has been suspended, informed sources said. An independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a High Court judge has been demanded. The protesters, including Pradhuman’s parents, demonstrated outside the office of the Commissioner of Police on Sohna Road and demanded the arrest of the “real culprit”.

Protests were also held outside a hospital on the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) road where the child’s body was lying after the autopsy on Friday. Police sources said the parents of the boy refused to accept the body and said the cremation would only be held after the culprits were caught.