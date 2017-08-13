Had to portray character with diverse shades: Rajkummar Rao on ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, said that he had to portray a character with diverse shades which was quite a difficult thing for him.

Rajkummar’s character as Pritam Vidrohi in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is a guy who is naive and vulnerable but the posters of the film showcase diverse looks of Rajkummar Rao as in one poster he is looking innocent and naive and in another, he looked bold and badass.

Sharing insights into playing multi-shaded roles Rajkummar said, “My process of being an actor has always been the same. It’s just that people are now giving me varied roles and noticing me. I am getting films like Omerta, Trapped and Bareilly Ki Barfi, where I get to portray a multi-shaded character, who looks, sounds and behaves differently. That’s what I look for as an actor -roles that can push and challenge my limits”.

Giving an understanding of his role and the film he shared, “Some roles take a toll on your mental and physical health. Trapped was a tough and grueling shoot and Omerta was explosive. Yes, Bareilly… is a lighter film, but it was a tough role for me as I had to portray a character with diverse shades without going overboard. In one scene itself, I had to show two different sides to my character and that was difficult. Ashwiny’s film is quirky and the characters are so rooted that you can smell India in it”.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is a quirky love triangle story between Bitti, Chirag and Pritam played by Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who are working together for the first time onscreen.

The film also brings to the audiences a National award winner team with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Rajkummar Rao.