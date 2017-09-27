Hafiz Saeed was US darling in the past, says Pakistan

Lahore: Cornered after a blistering attack by India, Pakistan has announced that it can’t be ‘blamed for terrorists like Hafiz Saeed’, who masterminded the Mumbai terror attack, saying Washington had considered these men ‘darlings’.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister said: “They are liabilities. I accept, they are liabilities but give us time to get rid of these liabilities because we don’t have assets to match these liabilities and you are increasing them further.”

He further went on to say: “Don’t blame us for Haqqanis or don’t blame us for the Hafiz Saeeds. These were the people who were your (US) darlings just 20 to 30 years back. They were being dined and wined in the White House and now you say go to hell Pakistanis because you are nurturing these people.”