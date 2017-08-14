Hand over Babri Masjid land to Hindus: Kalbe Sadiq

Lucknow: In quite a controversial statement, All India Muslim Personal Law Board Vice-President Maulana Kalbe Sadik has said that even if SC order about Babri Masjid in Ayodhya comes in favour of his community, in that scenario too land should be handed over to Hindus.

Sadik believes that the whole case is not the matter of Hindu-Muslim but India in general.

Shia Waqf Board has already announced in media that temple should be constructed at the disputed site. And with regard to mosque, it should be constructed at any land of high Muslim population.

The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya.

According to Hindus, it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was constructed in 1528-29 CE by Mir Baqi.

Since the mosque was constructed by Mughal emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid.