Happy birthday Alia Bhatt!

Actress Alia Bhatt on the occasion of her 25th birthday on Thursday went on to say that movies keep her alive and shared couple of images form her upcoming movie. Alia and "Raazi" producer Karan Johar treated her fans to a glimpse into her look for the film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is a period drama based on Harinder Sikka's novel "Calling Sehmat", about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.…

Actress Alia Bhatt on the occasion of her 25th birthday on Thursday went on to say that movies keep her alive and shared couple of images form her upcoming movie.

Alia and “Raazi” producer Karan Johar treated her fans to a glimpse into her look for the film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is a period drama based on Harinder Sikka’s novel “Calling Sehmat”, about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Alia, who started her film journey with “Student of The Year” and has impressed critics and audiences with projects like “Highway”, “Udta Punjab”, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” and “Dear Zindagi” among others, shared two images from “Raazi” on Instagram.

“Movies, or in this case my movies, aren’t just something I do for a living. It’s kind of the reason I feel like I’m alive. So… On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot of ‘Raazi’ and the trailer will be out 25 days from today (April 9)… Happy Birthday to me,” wrote the daughter of cinema veterans Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Alia’s “Raazi” look, as shared by Karan, features a close shot of the actress’ face, which has minimal make-up. She is seen wearing simple golden earrings and a nose stud for jewellery. Vicky Kaushal, her co-star from the film, described her an “amazing human”.