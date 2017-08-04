Happy Birthday ‘legend’ Kishore Kumar: Here are his top 5 songs!

Kishore Kumar is considered to be one of the most liked singers till date and has a huge fan base comprising of aged people, singers and even youth of today’s generation who are enjoying the soulful music he created and sang decades back.

Here is the list of top five songs you need to listen on his birthday:

Song Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho sung by Kishore Kumar from the movie Blackmail.

Movie: Blackmail

Music Director: Kalayanji Anandji

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Director: Vijay Anand





Mere Sapno Ki Rani – Aradhana – Rajesh Khanna & Sharmila Tagore

Mere Sapno Ki Rani sung by Kishore Kumar from classic Bollywood blockbuster movie Aradhana (1969) starring Rajesh Khanna & Sharmila Tagore. Music composed by S.D. Burman & lyrics by Anand Bakshi.





Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin song by Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar from the movie Aandhi 1975

AANDHI movie starring Suchitra Sen, Sanjeev Kumar, Om Shivpuri in lead roles, released in 1975. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar and music is given by R. D. Burman,



Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi is also one of the Kishore Kumars Greatest Hits

Song : Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi

Movie: Mr. X in Bombay (1964)

Singer: Kishore Kumar



Chingari Koi Bhadke from movie Amar Prem starring- Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore

Chingari Koi Bhadke sung by Kishore Kumar from the blockbuster classic movie of 1972 Amar Prem starring Sharmila Tagore & Rajesh Khanna in the lead. The music is composed by R.D.Burman and lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi

