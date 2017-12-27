Happy birthday Salman Khan!

Salman Khan has turned 52 today and the celebrations are on for the superstar’s birthday, success of his latest entertainer “Tiger Zinda Hai” is another reason why there can be double celebrations.

Salman brought in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his friends, including “Tiger Zinda Hai” co-star Katrina Kaif. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore since releasing on December 22, bringing some much-needed respite at the Bollywood box office.

He also planned to ensure there was something special for his fans on his special day. So, he decided to offer discount on select merchandise of Being Human clothing and jewellery.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:

Aamir Khan: Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb! Love.

Sonam Kapoor: Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for.