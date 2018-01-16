Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turned 33 on Tuesday and is getting colleagues from the film industry have wished him good luck for the movie and beyond.

Sidharth, along with “Aiyaary” filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actors Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra, have been mingling with soldiers in Jaisalmer. They even visited the BSF camp there, and Sidharth also cut a cake there. While the film will hit the screens on February 9, Sidharth’s celebrity friends have wished that the year turns out fruitful for him. Here’s what they tweeted:

Manoj Bajpayee: Happy birthday my junior major Jai Bakshi. ‘Aiyaary’ Sidharth Malhotra. May you keep shining bright all your life. Love and happiness always!

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday Sid. Have a great year. Good luck at the movies.

Shraddha Kapoor: Happy birthday Sidharth Malhotra! Keep shining, smiling and killing it!

Riteish Deshmukh: To my sweetest co-star and fellow villain Sidharth Malhotra, a very happy birthday.

Have a stupendous birthday brother and ‘Aiyaary’ is looking fabulous.

Kriti Sanon: Happy birthday Sidharth Malhotra! Have a fabulous year fellow Delhiite! Looking forward to ‘Aiyaary’!