Happy for all the attention that I constantly garner: Disha

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani who made her Bollywood debut with ‘M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story’, said that she is a shy person and it took her time to get use to the limelight but she is happy for all the attention that she constantly garner.

While interacting with the media via email interview, the actress went on to say: “I am a very shy person. It has taken me time to get used to the limelight. It’s a part and parcel of being in the industry. However, I have no complaints. I consider myself extremely fortunate and I am more than happy for all the attention that I constantly garner.”

Talking about the complications and benefits of being a celebrity, the actress further stated: “The good thing is that we get to travel a lot. But, the downside is that we don’t get to actually see places besides the spots that you are shooting at.”

The actress is currently shooting with brand ONLY for its upcoming Autumn/Winter 2017 Collection and the she says “fashion is a form of expression”

“Fashion is being ‘you’. It’s a form of expression. There are days when I want to feel cool, sexy, goofy and at these times fashion helps me define my mood.

“Everyone has a different style and fashion sense. It’s always important to be comfortable in your own skin. My fashion statement is about ‘less is more’, so my wardrobe comprises outfits that are practical, comfortable and fashionable,” added the actress, who likes a silver jacket from the party-wear capsule from the fashion brand.