Happy to announce 5 commitments for Assam over next 3 years: Ambani

New Delhi: Announcing the further investments of Reliance Company, the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani went on to say that he is happy to announce five commitments for Assam over next three years.

“Today I am happy to announce five commitments for Assam over the next three years. Reliance will invest an additional Rs 2,500 crore to augment its presence in this market,” he said at the inaugural function of the Global Investors Summit 2018 here.

Under this programme, the company will enhance its retail division’s outlet to 40 from existing two, while the number of petrol depots will be increased to 165 from the existing 27, he added.

“We are also going to open new offices in all 145 tehsil headquarters across Assam. Our approach has always been to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and have generated 20,000 jobs in Assam,” Ambani said.

Assam has always been a low priority market for other telecom operators, but it is a ‘Category A’ market for Reliance, he added.

“We now target to increase the sustainable livelihood opportunities by five-fold to 1,00,000 jobs,” Ambani said.