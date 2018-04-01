Happy to see such creativity: Amitabh Bachchan on ‘Blackmail’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, said that he is extremely happy to see such a creative movie like ‘Blackmail’. He also stated that ‘Blackmail’ is a brilliant screenplay and a delightful film. Amitabh Bachchan took to tweet on his twitter handle, "Saw a delightful film today 'Blackmail'. Brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing. Actors excel from Irrfan Khan to some fresh new faces.…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, said that he is extremely happy to see such a creative movie like ‘Blackmail’. He also stated that ‘Blackmail’ is a brilliant screenplay and a delightful film.

Amitabh Bachchan took to tweet on his twitter handle, “Saw a delightful film today ‘Blackmail’. Brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing. Actors excel from Irrfan Khan to some fresh new faces. So happy to see such creativity.”

The film depicts the life of a middle-aged married man stuck in a full day-time job and unexciting life but things turn after he finds that his wife is having an extramarital affair.

‘Blackmail’ is the directorial venture of Abhinay Deo and also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao. The black comedy-drama film will release on April 6.